Complete beautification and road works by Sept end: Collector

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha has directed the Kurnool Municipal Commissioner to ensure the completion of all ongoing beautification and road construction works in the city by September 30.

He inspected the works on Tuesday at various locations including Silver Jubilee College, Vignana Mandir, Bangaru Peta, the Municipal Office area, and Sunkesula Road.

The Collector reviewed the progress of road widening from C Camp to Vignana Mandir and from Vignana Mandir to B Camp auto stand, construction of new dividers and beautification works from Bangaru Peta junction to RS Road, Mother Teresa Circle to Ghantasala Circle, and road widening from St. Joseph’s College to the Hindu crematorium.

Expressing displeasure over the delay, he pointed out that funds had been sanctioned six months ago, yet the works were still incomplete. He instructed the officials to expedite the process and maintain quality standards.

The Collector further noted that funds under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) for 2025–26 would soon be released, and asked the Municipal Commissioner to prepare proposals accordingly.

He also instructed National Highway officials to fill potholes and undertake repairs at Munagalapadu Circle and Santosh Nagar service road.

Later, the Collector inspected the arrangements at Vinayaka Ghat for the upcoming Ganesh immersion. He directed officials of all departments to coordinate and ensure foolproof arrangements, taking necessary safety measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

Municipal Commissioner Viswanath, R&B SE Maheshwara Reddy, Municipal SE Shesha Sai, engineers, and National Highway officials accompanied the Collector during the inspection.