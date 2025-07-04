Complete district, constituency vision plan meets by July 6: CS

Vijayawada: Chief secretary K Vijayanand, in a video conference on Thursday instructed district collectors and department secretaries to complete district and constituency vision action plan meetings by July 6. He directed them to launch vision chapters immediately. The Chief Minister will review the P-4 initiative on Friday evening and meet with collectors, public representatives, and others on July 23 to assess progress.

Vijayanand noted that training and awareness programmes for P-4 and Swarnadhra Pradesh 2047 are complete. He urged collectors to implement detailed action plans and take necessary steps. He emphasised the importance of Anna canteens, which provide affordable breakfast and lunch to the poor. Collectors must ensure these canteens maintain high food quality, open daily at 7 am, and keep surroundings clean. He ordered the installation of CCTV cameras for continuous monitoring.

The chief secretary appointed collectors as special officers for municipal corporations, tasking them with overseeing daily garbage collection and drain cleaning. He called for regular surprise inspections to ensure compliance.

Additionally, he instructed collectors to collaborate with district SPs to address crimes against women, review preventive measures at mandal and police station levels, and jointly tackle ganja and drug use. With the southwest monsoon bringing potential cyclones and floods, Vijayanand directed collectors to prepare comprehensive action plans to handle emergencies. He stressed readiness among relevant departments to respond effectively.

Vijayanand also pushed for the rapid implementation of the PM Suryagarh Mafat Bijli Yojana, aimed at making Andhra Pradesh a leader in clean energy. He urged collectors to promote the initiative widely to boost renewable energy capacity.

The video conference included principal secretary of planning and finance Piyush Kumar, director I&PR Himanshu Shukla and other officials and district collectors.