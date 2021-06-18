Complete houses as per schedule, YS Jagan tells Housing Joint Collectors

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday interacted with the newly-appointed joint collectors (housing) across the state for the effective implementation of Pedalandariki Illu scheme.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister said that 'Pedalandariki illu' initiative is a massive housing project taken up by the state government. He said over 28 lakh houses are being constructed in 17,000 layouts, where some of the layouts are of the size of municipalities. He directed the officials to complete the houses within the time frame.

Besides these, the Chief Minister told the officials to focus on providing house sites to all the eligible people within 90 days of applying on a saturation basis, by maintaining complete transparency and zero corruption.

He said that there shouldn't be a situation where only 10 of 100 eligible people get benefitted and the officials should take the responsibility in constructing houses for all those receiving house sites.

He said that the colonies should not become slums under any circumstances and must be equipped with good infrastructure facilities, which is a top priority as the government is spending over Rs 84,000 crore.