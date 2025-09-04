Complete tobacco purchases by month-end: Atchanna

Vijayawada: Agriculture minister K Achchannaidu directed Markfed officials and tobacco companies to complete the purchase of black burley tobacco by the end of September without delay.

Reviewing tobacco and cotton procurement with senior officials of the agriculture department and allied wings at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the minister assured farmers that the government machinery is taking strict measures to ensure timely procurement so that their hard work does not go to waste. He said that purchases would be carried out transparently in the best interest of farmers. Special monitoring teams have been deployed to prevent corruption or irregularities at trading centres, he added, reiterating that farmer welfare remains the government’s top priority.

According to the minister, farmers in the state cultivated about 80 million kg of black burley tobacco this year. So far, 22 companies have purchased 40 million kg, while AP Markfed procured 15 million kg, taking the total to 55 million kg. The remaining 20 million kg must be bought by private companies on an urgent basis by the end of this month, while Markfed will purchase the balance 5 million kg.

Atchannaidu further said that cultivation of black burley tobacco would not be permitted during the 2025-26 rabi season, for which the government has already issued GO 740. Farmers who have signed MoUs with companies are permitted to grow only white burley tobacco. Instead of black burley, Atchchannaidu advised farmers to take up crops such as chickpeas, green gram, black gram, jowar and maize.

On cotton, the minister said that against the normal sowing area of 5.28 lakh hectare in the kharif season, farmers had cultivated cotton in 4.02 lakh hectare, with an estimated yield of 7.12 lakh metric tonne. He instructed officials to ensure that the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) procures the produce from farmers at minimum support price (MSP). Procurement centres under CCI should be set up by October 1, and necessary steps must be taken immediately, the minister directed.