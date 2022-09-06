Completing 26 irrigation projects in AP on priority basis: Jagan

Nellore, Sep 6: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said they have kept all irrigation projects on fast track and are going to complete them on the priority basis. He formally inaugurated Mekapati Goutham Reddy Sangam Barrage at Sangam village on Tuesday and addressed the public.

He said both Sangam and Nellore barrage projects were laid foundation by his father and former CM Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy in 2006 and 2008 and said feeling proud of inaugurating them in the position of Chief Minister and dedicating them to the nation. He said both projects were only anicuts during the British and there was no focus by any government. DR YSR observed the dilapidated condition of the projects and planned to modernize them as part of Jala Yagnam.

He said they had spent Rs. 380 Cr for completing them, especially spending Rs. 200 Cr for Sangam project which was utterly neglected by the Telugu Desam. He criticized only Rs. 30 Cr was spent on Sangam project during their regime from 2014 to 2019. Jagan Mohan Reddy said now these two projects are stabilizing 5 lakh acres of farming lands in the region benefiting Atmakur, Kovur, Sarvepalli and Kavali constituencies. 3.85 lakh acres under Sangam barrage would benefit now, he added.

He thanked Almighty that there has been no problem for rains in the state and no drought mandal was declared till now since 2019. He said they had focused on completion of Nellore and Sangam barrage on priority basis despite facing problems of Covid and continuous floods to Penna River during 2020 and 2021.

He criticized that the opposition Telugu Desam confined to escalate project costs and collecting commissions form the contractors during their regime. He said they are completing 26 irrigation projects across the state on a priority basis. He sanctioned Rs.85 Cr for various development works proposed by local legislator M Vikram Reddy.

Former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy and his family members, legislator Mekapati Vikram Reddy, MPs, ministers, legislators, local leaders and people from the constituency participated in the event.