Complex heart surgery performed at NRI hospital

Mangalagiri (Guntur District): Doctors at the NRI Super Specialty and General Hospital here saved the life of a patient, who is also a doctor, by fitting a valve without the need for bypass surgery.

A doctor with heart problem was recently admitted to NRI hospital. He had an aortic valve operation about 12 years ago through bypass surgery. That valve is currently inflated. He was 58 years old when he underwent bypass surgery.

The doctor is now 70 years old. He is having trouble getting blood supply to his heart properly.

Head of Cardiology Dr John Satish and his team members Dr Dharmatej, Dr Madan and Dr B Govind concluded that trans-catheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) was the only option. The treatment was completed with a small incision with the procedure adopted by the NRI doctors.

The doctors sent the valve from the leg nerve to the heart and replace the already damaged valve with a new one for the patient.

However, Dr John Satish told a press conference at the NRI hospital here on Thursday that the patient, who had recently undergone surgery, was able to walk the same day and was discharged on Thursday. He said this is the first time in the coastal district that a heart patient has been treated with the TAVR method.

Dr John Sateesh, head of cardiology dept briefed the media about rare surgery performed in the NRI hospital.