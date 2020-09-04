Comprehensive Industrial Survey will be initiated shortly: Collector KVN Chakradhara Babu

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu informed that they were taking up Comprehensive Industrial Survey in the district as part of the new industrial policy of the State for 2020-23 aimed at encouraging entrepreneurs.



He addressed the District Industries and Export Promotion Committee review meeting here on Friday and asked the officials to promote at least 1,000 micro, small, medium and large-scale industries in the coming three years.

He asked the officials to create awareness among the entrepreneurs on the new policy and encourage them to start industrial units. He also asked them to clear all applications for setting up new units in a stipulated time. The entrepreneurs should be told to avail incentives offered by the government.

The Collector said that as part of the survey, teams would collect the information of all the industrial units in the district with the help of engineering assistants of the Grama Sachivalayams. He asked the officials to provide benefits under the RESTART programme to the MSMEs. He said Rs 47.83 crore has been sanctioned for 893 claims in the district.

Chakradhar Babu directed the officials to check safety standards in all industrial units and submit a report to the district administration. A senior official from the Industries Department explained that out of the 63 industries, 36 units have been inspected and they would complete inspections in all other units shortly. The committee resolved to release an incentive of Rs 1.58 crore to 53 MSME units. Senior officials from the industries and other departments were present.