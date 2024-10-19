Concerns Over Jamili Elections and EVMs Highlighted at Kadapa Press Club

Kadapa : In a special discussion held at the Kadapa Press Club on Saturday, former Rajya Sabha member and Chief Spokesperson of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, Dr. Narreddy Tulsi Reddy, along with Sangati Manohar, leader of the National Movement for Preservation of Parliamentary Democracy, expressed strong opposition to the proposal of Jamili elections. Both leaders described the initiative as a "crazy Tughlaq decision," asserting that it is not feasible to conduct simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local governments across the country.

During the discussion, they emphasized the logistical complexities of holding Jamili elections, noting that such a move would require 18 constitutional amendments, demanding a two-thirds majority in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. They pointed out that the current Modi government holds only 69 seats in the Lok Sabha and 43 seats in the Rajya Sabha, making such amendments unlikely.

Dr. Tulsi Reddy and Manohar argued that the claim that Jamili elections would reduce costs is misleading, as election expenditures account for merely 0.02 percent of the total budget. They further asserted that India’s federal structure is incompatible with the concept of Jamili elections, which they believe could pave the way for increased corruption and dictatorship.

The leaders also called into question the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in light of doubts expressed by several prominent politicians, including Advani, Subramanian Swamy, Rahul Gandhi, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. They noted that many developed countries, such as the United States and Britain, still rely on ballot papers for elections, suggesting a shift back to traditional voting methods in India. They proposed that VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) slips should be verified by voters and placed directly into the ballot box to enhance transparency.

The discussion saw participation from several local leaders, including Aavaru Mallikarjuna, Chandrasekhar, and Afzal Khan, who echoed the sentiments against the proposed electoral changes.

As debates regarding election processes continue, the call for a return to ballot voting in light of doubts surrounding EVM reliability grows louder, underscoring the urgent need for reform in the electoral system.