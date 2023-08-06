Condolences pour in on sudden demise of Peoples singer Gaddar

VIJAYAWADA: Condolences pour in over the demise of legendary singer and poet Gaddar on Sunday. The singer passed away due to illness in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Congress, BJP, the CPI, CPM and civil society organizations expressed deep condolences on the demise of popular singer and poet Gaddar. Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Gidugu Rudraraju, working president Janga Gowtham expressed deep condolences. Rudraraju said the death of Gaddar is a big loss to the peoples agitations. He said Gaddar inspired lakhs of people with his songs and he brought the peoples problems to the notice of the government with his dance and songs.

Janga Gautam said Gaddar sacrificed his life for the cause of people.

BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari expressed deep condolences over the demise of Gaddar. She said a revolutionary voice stopped with the death of Gummadi Vithal Rao alias Gaddar and she prayed for the peace of his soul.

CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna expressed deep condolences over the sudden death of peoples singer Gaddar. He said Gaddar created awareness in the people with his own style of singing and mingling with the people. He said Gaddar played key role in the Telugu culture and expressed deep condolence to the family members on behalf of the CPI.

Jana Chaitanya Vedika president Vallamreddy Lakshman Reddy expressed deep condolence over the sudden passing away of Gaddar. Lakshman Reddy said Gaddar has always strived for the cause of people and created awareness in the people on the peoples problems. He said Gaddar played important role in Telangana agitation and always stood by the downtrodden, weaker sections, tribals and Dalits.

The Andhra Pradesh unit of CPM expressed condolences on the sudden demise of Gaddar. Party state secretary V Srinivasa Rao in a statement said the death of Gaddar is a big loss to the literature, people and peoples agitations and expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family members. He said the state CPM expresses deep condolences and stated that Gaddar tried to create awareness in the people with his folk songs and art. He said Gaddar has added the revolutionary literature to the folk songs and always strived for the social change.