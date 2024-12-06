Live
Conduct polls through ballot papers instead of EVMs: Sailajanath
Kurnool: Former Minister and Congress leader Sake Sailajanath has demanded the Central government to conduct elections through ballot voting, instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs).
Addressing the media here on Thursday, Sailajanath criticised that the NDA government is functioning irresponsibly and taking vengeance on those, who points out its lapses. He said it is very unfortunate to deny permission to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who wanted to visit Sambhal to know the facts after recent violence. ‘The Election Commission had overlooked when the issue of EVMs was taken to its notice. Everyone is confident that Congress will certainly come to power in Haryana, but the results have made everything upside down,’ he said, adding that the results are giving scope to suspect.
Further speaking, the former Minister has alleged that the police have filed false case on the person, who spoke about EVM tampering. He demanded the Central government to conduct election through ballot voting instead of EVMs.
Former MLA P Murali Krishna demanded Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to implement the super six schemes assured to the people. He also demanded not to shift the government offices to Amaravati from Kurnool.