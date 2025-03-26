Congress condemns attack on two eighth class students

Kodumur (Kurnool district): As hocking incident of student violence at the Kodumur SC Hostel has sparked outrage after a video went viral on social media on March 24.

In response, Kodumur Congress party in-charge Anantha Ratnam Madiga, accompanied by former DVMC members W Satya Raju, Eddula Thyagaraju, Rajesh, Tirupalu and others, visited the hostel on Tuesday to investigate the matter.

During their visit, they met with the hostel warden, students and parents to gather firsthand information about the incident. Later speaking to the media, Anantha Ratnam Madiga revealed that a 10th-grade student, Mahesh, had brutally assaulted two 8th-grade students, Raju and Issac, using a belt and kicking them mercilessly.

The attack took place last week. Shockingly, neither the warden nor the watchman was present at the time, raising serious concerns about hostel supervision and student safety.

Condemning the attack, Anantha Ratnam Madiga demanded that Mahesh be held accountable but also insisted that the warden and watchman be named as prime accused for their negligence.

“Their absence enabled such a violent act to occur and they must face legal consequences,” he stated.

He further urged the district administration to implement preventive measures in all SC, ST and BC hostels to ensure student safety.

Suggesting increased surveillance, he called upon the District Collector to install CCTV cameras in hostels. Alternatively, he proposed constructing staff quarters within hostels so that wardens could stay on-site and take direct responsibility for student welfare.

The incident has raised serious concerns among parents and the public, highlighting the urgent need for stricter supervision and safety protocols in student hostels. The Congress has vowed to pursue the matter until justice is served.