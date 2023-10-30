Congress, CPI leaders resolve to strengthen ‘INDIA’ alliance

Vijayawada: Stating that the Congress and the CPI are working for the welfare of the people of India, senior Congress leader and CWC member N Raghuveera Reddy has said the two parties have to make more efforts to work with unity to strengthen the INDIA alliance.

Raghuveera Reddy on Sunday evening visited the State CPI office in Vijayawada and met the party leaders. CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna and other leaders congratulated Raghuveera Reddy on his elevation in the Congress party.

Later, Raghuveera Reddy and Ramakrishna addressed the media. They recalled that leaders of both the Congress and Communist parties sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle.

Raghuveera said that he knew Ramakrishna for a long time and he was very active right from the college days. They maintain good relations though they belong to two different parties.

Raghuveera said many Draconian laws were enacted after the BJP came to power and added that it has subsequently withdrawn some laws related to farmers and agriculture.

Ramakrishna criticised the BJP government at the Centre for its unilateral policies and always trying to suppress the opposition parties. He stressed the need for the CPI and Congress to work together for the protection of democracy, Constitution and secularism in the country.

The CPI leader alleged involvement of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the arrest of TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He said the Congress and CPI will work in co-ordination for the development of Andhra Pradesh. PCC chief Gidugu Rudra Raju, PCC working president Mastan Vali, CPI state leaders Muppalla Nageswara Rao, JV Satyanarayana Murthy, Akkineni Vanaja, NTR district CPI secretary Donepudi Sankar and other leaders were present.