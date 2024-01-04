Live
- TDP leader Gouri Venkat Reddy pays mourns over party activist's mother'a death
- Bhuvaneswari consoles families of deceased TDP activists
- Salman Khan undergoes intense training for ‘BULL’
- Asaduddin Owaisi terms CAA as unconstitutional
- Amala Paul announces pregnancy with Jagat Desai; posts baby bump picture
- 6.50 crore women has travelled in TSRTC buses so far
- Kejriwal to be arrested today claims AAP. BJP retorts saying it is' Choron Ki Baraat'
- Intense dry cold wave grips Kashmir as people pray for snowfall
- TSRTC rental buses owners to hit the streets against govt on Jan 5
- Bellamkonda Sreenivas looks so powerful in ‘Tyson Naidu’ first glimpse
Just In
Congress leaders meet YS Sharmila at Kadapa airport yesterday
Highlights
Congress leaders met Sharmila, the President of YSR Telangana Party, at Kadapa Airport on Wednesday. Sharmila stated that she would disclose all the...
Congress leaders met Sharmila, the President of YSR Telangana Party, at Kadapa Airport on Wednesday. Sharmila stated that she would disclose all the information after meeting with the central leaders of her party.
City Congress President Vishnu Pritam Reddy, City Congress Vice President Vennapusa Madhu Reddy, Right to Information Chairman Kotapati Lakshmaiah, Human Rights District President Palagiri Siva, NSUI District President Mamillababu, Subbareddy Amir Suresh Lavanya Shankar Akhil, and others attended the program.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS