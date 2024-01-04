  • Menu
Congress leaders meet YS Sharmila at Kadapa airport yesterday

Congress leaders met Sharmila, the President of YSR Telangana Party, at Kadapa Airport on Wednesday. Sharmila stated that she would disclose all the information after meeting with the central leaders of her party.


City Congress President Vishnu Pritam Reddy, City Congress Vice President Vennapusa Madhu Reddy, Right to Information Chairman Kotapati Lakshmaiah, Human Rights District President Palagiri Siva, NSUI District President Mamillababu, Subbareddy Amir Suresh Lavanya Shankar Akhil, and others attended the program.

