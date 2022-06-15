Congress protests against ED's questioning of Rahul Gandhi

Visakhapatnam : Opposing the Union government's attitude against Gandhi's family, Congress party leaders staged a novel protest at the GVMC Gandhi statue on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, APCC president Sake Sailajanath alleged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were interrogating Rahul Gandhi for two days without any evidence.

Displaying placards, party leaders and activists staged a protest by kneeling and raising slogans against the BJP government. The APPCC president alleged that the Union government has been conspiring against Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi for a long time now. He said Gandhi's family sacrificed their lives for the country but now the ED is levelling false allegations against them.

Further, he alleged that the BJP government was filing false cases against the Congress party leaders.

Sailajanath raised an objection on baseless allegations made by the ED. It was inappropriate to file cases against those who point out the anti-people policies of the Centre and it would not be tolerated any longer, he said. City Congress president G Govind, state secretary S Sudhakar, SC cell chairman K Venkata Rao and other leaders and activists were present.