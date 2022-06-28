Congress stages protest against 'Agnipath' scheme

Tirupati/Nellore: Responding to Congress party's high command call, the party leaders on Monday organised a peaceful 'Sathyagraham' against 'Agnipath' scheme across Tirupati, Chittoor and Annamayaa districts.

In Tirupati, Congress leaders including Mangati Gopal Reddy, Naveenkumar Reddy, SC cell leader Siddaiah, Venkata Narsimhulu, Nannekhan, Leela Srinivas, Supraja and others staged sit in protest at Municipal Office Circle and raised slogans against the scheme which meant to provide jobs to unemployed youth in defence sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Mangati Gopal Reddy and Naveenkumar Reddy said the 'Agnipath' scheme was a curse to the development of youth in the country and demanded the Centre to roll back it.

PCC secretary Yarlapalli Gopi along with leaders Shaik Gouse Bhasha, Ravana and Thejovathi staged a dharna at Rajiv Gandhi statue demanding withdrawal of scheme.

NSUI state vice-president Amruth Tej along with leaders Agha Mohiddin, Srikanth, Sai Sampthkumar, Chand Bhasha, Jakuddin staged a protest at Post Office in Piler demanding the Centre to take the already selected candidates in 2019 recruitment into jobs withdrawing the scheme.

Chittoor district party president Dr Suresh along with party leaders staged a protest in Kuppam demanding roll back of 'Agnipath' scheme while leaders Bullet Ravi and Bhaskar Reddy staged a protest in Gangadhar Nellore of Chittoor district.

In Nellore, police foiled the Congress leaders rally organised against Agnipath in the city on Monday. Police prevented DCC president Ch Devakumar Reddy and other Congress leaders from coming out of Indira Bhavan in the city. Congress leaders resorted to 'Satyagraha' at the party office itself against the decision of the police.

DCC President Devakumar Reddy alleged that Agnipath was a threat to the security of the nation and found fault with the government for its proposal to open up defence sector to private. He also said many youngsters will lose jobs before they turn 25 years of age and become jobless. He expressed doubts over the commitment of contract soldiers to protecting the country.