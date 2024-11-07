Congress strongly opposes collection of true-up charges

Vijayawada : APCC president Y S Sharmila has demanded the State government to immediately rollback the orders on the proposed Rs 11,000 crore true-up charges to be collected from the power consumers in the State.

She said the NDA government gave a big shock to the people of Andhra Pradesh within five months of coming to power.

The APCC chief along with other Congress party leaders staged a protest with lanterns at the Dharna Chowk here on Wednesday condemning the proposed Rs 11,000 crore True-up charges to be collected by the State government.

Sharmila strongly opposed the proposal stating that such a move would severely burden the people in the State.

She said the previous YSRCP government was responsible for the burden on the power consumers and recalled that the TDP had strongly opposed and raised hue and cry when the YSRCP government had increased the power charges.

Within just five months of taking office, the NDA government is imposing a crushing financial burden on the people in the form of high power charges, she added.

Sharmila said the State has already burdened the people with Rs 6000 crore additional charges and now it is proposing to levy burden of Rs.11,000 crore true-up charges. Sharmila questioned what crimes the people of AP had committed to deserve such punitive financial burdens.

She recalled the TDP which was in opposition said it would reduce the power charges and ignored the assurance and now burdening the consumers.

The APCC chief has suggested to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to exert pressure on the BJP government at the Centre to secure the necessary funds to alleviate the financial strain caused by the surcharge.

She said, “The Congress demands a detailed probe on the alleged irregularities that took place in the YSRCP rule in power purchases and distribution.” Congress leaders JD Seelam, Mastan Vali, N Narasimha Rao, other leaders and functionaries participated in the protest.