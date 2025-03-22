Live
Connecting with students through ‘forest in your backyard’
- The event by zoo park is in sync with this year’s theme ‘forests and food’
- IGZP curator Mangammastresses the importance of forests and their contribution to global food supply and ecological balance
Visakhapatnam : On the occasion of the ‘International Day of Forests’, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) conducted an awareness session titled ‘forest in your backyard’.
The event was held in alignment with this year’s theme ‘forests and food’. The session highlighted the crucial role of forests in ensuring food security and biodiversity conservation. Addressing the participants, curator of IGZP G Mangamma emphasised the importance of forests and their significant contribution to the global food supply and ecological balance. Founder of Terrace Garden Aishwarya Machavarapu shared insights into home gardening and sustainable food production.
Picking up techniques about how to grow fruits and vegetables in terrace and balcony spaces, a number of children participated in the session. As part of the initiative, fruit-bearing plants and vegetable saplings were distributed to students.
The session aimed at inspiring students to inculcate the habit of growing their own green spaces, connecting forests, food practices and sustainability.