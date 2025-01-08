Constable candidates can appeal PMT, PET results on Jan 10

Ongole: The Prakasam district SP AR Damodar informed that the constable candidates who are appearing for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) at Ongole can appeal their result on January 10.

The SP oversaw the seventh day of transparent Physical Measurement Test and Physical Efficiency Test for police constable candidates in the district, at the Police Parade Grounds here on Tuesday.

He said that out of 361 male candidates who appeared for the physical fitness tests on Tuesday, 267 successfully qualified.

He advised that candidates should bring their call letters along with a set of attested photocopies of all required certificates verified by a gazetted officer.

He emphasised that candidates should participate in the physical tests according to their health conditions without any undue pressure.