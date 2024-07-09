Constitution of panels at work places must: Collector

Srikakulam: Setting up of committees internally at all working places is mandatory to prevent sexual harassment of women, said district collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar.

He conducted review on implementation of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 with the officials concerned here on Monday.

He explained the spirit of the law is prevention of harassment and these committees have to receive complaints and resolve the same at a quick pace.

He said that this is applicable to both the private and government institutions where 10 or more workers are working. After formation of the internal committees, the details should be submitted to the Integrated Child Welfare and Women Development (ICWD) department. ICWD project director B Shanthi Sri explained that so far 247 committees were appointed at various work places. She elaborated that women victims can call help line number 181 and also mobile number 9110793708 , and 1098 child line number to get their issues resolved.