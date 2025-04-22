Construction of ROB at Sankar Vilas Centre soon

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said the government will construct the Road Over Bridge at Shankar Vilas Centre here with better designs very soon and urged the people not to believe false propaganda.

He distributed compensation of Rs 71 lakh to the 21 house owners affected due to reconstruction of the ROB at a programme held at the GMC Council Hall here on Monday. Twelve building owners dismantled their structures up to the marking made by the GMC Town Planning Department. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Chandrasekhar said the flyover at Shankar Vilas Centre was constructed in 1950 and was in dilapidated condition. He said taking traffic problems in Guntur city into consideration, the state government gave all permissions for the construction of the ROB. He further said that flyover construction work will be completed within six months and added that the district administration is ready to start ROB construction work at any time. He said that the government will construct the RUB after constructing the ROB. He said the length of the old bridge was 436 metres, and the length of the new ROB will be 930 metres.

He said 25 metres service roads will be laid on both sides of the ROB and added that 134 buildings will be affected due to widening of the highway. He said so far 36 building owners agreed to extend cooperation for the widening, while some of the building owners approached the court. He said the GMC will distribute the TDR Bonds to the house owners who lost their land due to widening of the highway. MLA Md Naseer Ahmed said a new ROB will be constructed to solve the traffic problems for the next 40 years. Earlier, Dr Chandrasekhar along with district collector S Nagalakshmi, MLAs Naseer Ahmed, Galla Madhavi, B Ramanjaneyulu flagged off six new tractors at the GMC office. Temporary mayor Sk Sajeela, APIDC chairman Degala Prabhakar, GMC additional commissioner Obulesu, city planner Rambabu, DCP Suraj, GMC TDP floor leader Kovelamudi Ravindra were present.