Contributions of Prof Nagaiah to Telugu literature lauded

Tirupati: The speakers at a book release function held in SV University have lauded the contributions of Prof Nagaiah to the department of Telugu. The book 'Acharya Nagiah Sahitya Seva' was released by eminent writer Prof Kethu Viswanath Reddy on Monday. He recalled his association with Nagaiah as a roommate and classmate.

He opined that while Vakulabharanam Ramakrishna has earned fame in history research and K K Ranganathacharyulu in language research, Prof Nagaiah is a well-known name in literary research. SV University Rector Prof V Srikanth Reddy said that the department of Telugu has made rapid strides in the fields of teaching, research and extension activities.

Prof G N Reddy, Prof Nagiaha, Prof Kolakaluri Enoch and several other reputed writers have earned much fame from the department. The present generations students should take Nagaiah as their role model, the Rector felt. Prof K Sarvothama Rao, Prof M Ravikumar and Prof R Rajeswaramma also spoke on the occasion. Sakam Nagaraju, Nadendla Sreemannarayana, J Munirthanm, K Sarada, S Munirthnamma and others participated.