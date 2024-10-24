  • Menu
Cookery competition held at Indian Culinary Institute

ICI Tirupati Principal Dr Thirulogachander and other guests with the prize winners of cookery competition in Tirupati on Wednesday

Tirupati : The Indian Culinary Institute (ICI), Tirupati, came alive with sizzling action as SKAL India, in collaboration with India Tourism South, organised ‘Culinary Sherpa Champions 2024’ cookery competition to mark International Chefs Day.

Principal of ICI Tirupati Dr Thirulogachander, GM of Taj Tirupati Ritish Choudhary, Vice-President of SKAL International, Chennai Sk Kamleshwaran, its secretary Sk Suseendran and HR Director of Fortune Grand Ridge, Tirupati, Ranjit took part in the event.

A total of 57 students from ICI were grouped into 19 teams of three, each eager to showcase their culinary prowess. The competition was judged by three external experts,Chef Dhandayudhapani from Fortune Grand Ridge, Jaishree, Director in-charge at Fergusson Institute of Higher Studies, and Chef Sk Milton Thangasamy, Dean of Amrita in Chennai. The judges evaluated the dishes on presentation, taste & flavour, technique & skills, creativity & originality and hygiene & safety.

In the competition Team Munthiri Kottai (Kamya, Abhishek, and Amritavarshini) stood at first place while second place went to Team Sunriser Sizzler (Divya, Risli and Nargis). Team Dream Team (Madhuri, Chakravarthi and Manoj) secured the third place.

