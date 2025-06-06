Cop saves rail passenger’s life

Cuttack: A police constable on Thursday saved the life of a 44-year-old passenger who slipped into the gap between a train and the platform of the Cuttack railway station in a heroic rescue.

Constable Tulu Behera, hailed a hero on social media after a video of the incident went viral, was patrolling the platform when he spotted the passenger slipping into the gap while trying to board the Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Express, which was departing.

Acting swiftly, he grabbed the man’s hands and pulled him out of the deadly gap, rescuing him from near-certain death. The incident happened around 8 am.

The passenger, identified as Md Mujahir of West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur, slipped from the train’s steps and came perilously close to being crushed between the platform edge and the train’s wheels. Constable Behera demonstrated extraordinary bravery by saving his life.

DGP Y B Khurania announced a reward of Rs 2,500 for the constable. ADG (Railways) Arun Bothra also spoke to Behera and complimented him on his courage and presence of mind.