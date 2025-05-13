Cops arrest 11 involved in gambling

Gudibanda: Acting on the orders of District SP V Ratna, the police carried out a surprise raid on an illegal gambling center operating near the Andhra-Karnataka border. Under the supervision of Penukonda Sub-Division DSP Narasingappa, the operation was conducted by Madakasira Rural Circle Inspector along with staff and Gudibanda SI personnel.

The team raided an organized gambling spot at the outskirts of CC Giri village in Gudibanda mandal. During the raid, 11 individuals were arrested, including 3 identified as organizers. Police seized Rs. 1,28,000 in cash, 10 mobile phones, and 6 motorcycles from the accused.

Two suspects managed to escape and are currently absconding. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.