Cops strengthen women’s safety with Shakthi app, teams
Zero FIRs are now being registered for crimes against women and girls, with cases promptly investigated and transferred to appropriate jurisdictions.
The Andhra Pradesh police department has implemented measures to ensure seamless registration of cases related to crimes against women and missing persons through the Shakthi app.
Additionally, Zero FIRs are being registered at all police stations, promptly investigated, and subsequently transferred to the relevant jurisdictions for cases involving crimes against women and girls.
In a press release issued on Monday, the state police Office announced the formation of 153 Shakthi Teams across all 26 districts and two police commissionerates in the state.
These teams are tasked with identifying eve-teasers, monitoring open drinking spots, and resolving cases, alongside their primary duties of ensuring the safety and security of women and children.
The police have identified 900 hotspots across the state, which are regularly visited by Shakthi Teams, totaling 36,659 visits. These visits aim to curb eve-teasing, provide counseling to women and girls found alone in vulnerable areas, and conduct awareness programs to enhance the safety and security of women and girls.
So far, the Shakthi Teams have conducted 20,928 awareness programmes to educate the public, particularly women and girls, about safety measures. The Shakthi Teams have received and resolved 1,266 calls.
Further, they have visited 32,021 open places across the state to address issues such as open drinking, eve-teasing, and other anti-social activities. The teams are also employing drone surveillance to monitor eve-teasers and sexual offenders vigilantly, according to the police department.