Cordelia to revisit Vizag in August

Visakhapatnam: For travellers who look forward to indulging in luxurious accommodation coupled with a gen-erous dose of entertainment amid high seas, Cordelia Cruise offers a perfect escapade.

With the cruise ship revisiting Visakhapatnam in August, it is set to operate three services connecting Puducherry, Chennai and Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) officials informed that the voyage that aims to promote cruise tourism commences from August 4 and continues till 22nd of the month with the sup-port of the vessel’s agent GAC Shipping (India) Private Limited. In a step to enhance cruise operations, VPA developed a state-of-the-art international cruise terminal in its harbour precincts. Designed to provide a seamless experience for up to 2,000 passengers, the terminal features immigration and clearance counters, ample parking space, duty-free shops, food courts and lounges, among several other facilities. Conveniently connected to the city, the terminal enables easy access to passengers to ex-plore Visakhapatnam.

Spanning a total built-up area of 3,530-sqm, the terminal includes a 2,750-sqm ground floor for arrival and departure areas. Also, it features a 180-meter berth, enhanced by four mooring dolphins extending up to a length of 330-mt. The facility can handle large cruise ships with a length overall (LOA) of 300-mt.

Highlighting Visakhapatnam’s capability to handle large international liners and strengthening its position as a premier cruise destination, the port officials termed the successful berthing of The World, a luxury cruise vessel, as a landmark achievement for the terminal. Collaborating with the state government and local authorities, the VPA is keen on developing regional tourism.

In a recent meeting chaired by Amrapali Kata, Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh Tour-ism Development Corporation, the port officials briefed tourism operators and PSUs on the advanced facilities available at the Vizag International Cruise Terminal, emphasising its eco-nomic benefits to the region.