Corona cases surge in Krishna district; cross 9K-mark

Vijayawada: Covid positive crossed 9,000 and Covid deaths surged to 198 in Krishna district by Thursday with 363 cases and six deaths reported during the last 24 hours.

According to State Covid report released on Thursday, the total Covid cases surged to 9042. Active cases in Krishna district are 3012 and total infected persons recovered from the virus are 5832. Compared to other districts like Anantapur, Kurnool, East Godavari, Chittoor, the cases in Krishna district are less during the past few days.

Collective efforts being made by the district administration, police and the people are giving positive results. Medical and health department has also increased Covid tests in both urban and rural areas and trying to treat the patients at the Covid hospitals, Covid care centres.

Containment areas are strictly monitored by the police and shops are permitted to open between 6 am and 11 am only and up to 2 pm in some busy commercial areas.

District administration has announced the list of containment zones and lockdown areas. Lockdown re-implemented in Machilipatnam from August 3 to 9 with increase of cases and restrictions imposed on trading activity and vehicular traffic in busy areas of Machilipatnam.

Similarly, restrictions are also in force in Nuzvid town for the past few days due to increasing Covid cases.