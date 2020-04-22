Coronavirus: Four held for making alcohol out of sanitiser in Anantapur

Amid nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak, there is a lot of demand for the liquor, and most of the alcohol-addicted people are suffering from withdrawal symptoms while some of the vendors are making cash over the situation by selling alcohol for extra money. Meanwhile, the police who have held raids have found Natusara in a house at Tirupati. on the other hand, the police have detained a person for making the alcohol out of sanitiser.

It is found that four adults have been preparing alcohol and sold at Raghuvira complex in Kamalanagar of Anantapur. The attacks were carried out by excise officials who received the information. One Medical Representative, along with three others have reportedly resorted to this event.

However, the police have held four of them recovered 18 bottles of sanitizers from the accused. Excise officials and police have warned that strict action will be taken if anyone makes illegal alcohol. It is noteworthy to remember an official in Anantapur district have drunk sanitiser thinking it to be water.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has reported 35 new cases on Tuesday taking the tally to 757 while in Anantapur, the number of coronavirus cases has mounted to 36, wich raising the concern among the people.