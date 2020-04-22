Coronavirus in Kadapa: Police Constable reported to have infected with COVID-19

Coronavirus in Kadapa: In an alarming issue, a constable in Kadapa districts has reportedly infected with Coronavirus on Wednesday. Going into details, a constable working II Town police station in Kadapa district where the area is declared as red zone area was infected with the virus and the authorities have suspected that the constable may have been infected while serving in the Red Zone.

Officers are in search of the people who have come in contact with the constable. Since the constable works under circle inspector, the family members of the latter were also preparing to go for tests.

In the meanwhile, a total of 813 corona cases were reported across the state with an increase of 56 new cases reported on Wednesday. According to the bulletin, 19 cases in Guntur, 19 in Kurnool, 6 in Chittoor, 5 in Kadapa, 4 in Prakasam and 3 in Krishna district respectively. Over 120 people have been discharged from hospitals across the state 24 people have died with corona. There are 51 cases in Kadapa district alone.