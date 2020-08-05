Coronavirus update: 10,128 new cases reported in Andhra Pradesh taking tally to 1,86,461

In the latest media health bulletin released by Andhra Pradesh health department on Wednesday, as many as 10,128 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the last twenty-four hours taking the tally to 1,86,461. According to the Andhra Pradesh Health department, 8729 persons have recovered from COVID-19 and discharged while 77 people have been reported dead.

Meanwhile, as many as 104354people have been discharged, and 1681 people have died so far while as many as 80,426 patients are taking the treatment at various COVID hospitals. When it comes to tests, 60,576 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, which includes 31,477 rapid antigen tests and 29,099 VRDL, Truant and NACO.

East Godavari, Kurnool and Chittoor have registered four number digit cases with 1544, 1368 and 1260 respectively and the rest of the districts have reported ten-digit number cases.

In the past 24 hours, the death toll in the districts is as follows with 16 in Guntur, 12 in Visakhapatnam, 10 in Srikakulam, 8 in Chittoor, 7 in East Godavari, 5 in Krishna, 4 in Nellore, 3 in Kurnool, three each in Vizianagaram and West Godavari and two each in Anantapur, Kadapa and Prakasam.



