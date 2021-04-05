Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 1326 new cases and five deaths

The coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has been increased from the last two weeks with the outbreak of second wave. The state health department has released the bulletin on the cases over the last twenty four hours as on Monday morning.

As many as 1326 new positive cases were reported taking the total tally to 9,09,002 cases. Coming to fatalities, five more deaths reported till Monday morning by which the total deaths mounts to 7244.

Meanwhile, the recoveries stands at 8,91,048 including 911 on Monday and active cases mounts to 10,710. The district wise date confirms that Chittoor tops the list with 282 new cases followed by Guntur with 271 cases and Visakhapatnam with 222 cases.

On the other hand, the state has conducted 1.52 crore tests till day including 30,678 in the last twenty four hours. The vaccination program has begun in the state and state government is planning to complete the vaccination process in next three months.