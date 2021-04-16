Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 6096 new positive cases and 20 deaths

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been increasing at an alarming rate with more than 3000 cases per day thus increase in the active cases. According to the state health bulletin released by the government on Wednesday, as many as 6096 new positive cases emerged in the last 24 hours as on Friday morning.

The total number of cases have mounted to 9,48,231 cases. While the death toll has rose to 7373 with 20 deaths on a single day. Chittoor district has been witnessing more deaths since last week.

Meanwhile, the recoveries has been increasing with 2194 more people recovered in the state till Friday, which takes the total recoveries to 9,05,266 and the active cases stands at 35,592

The state has so far conducted 1.56 crore tests including 35,962 tests in the last twenty four hours. Going into the district wise data, Chittoor has topped the list reporting 1024 cases followed by 750 in East Godavari and 735 in Guntur.

The chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has conducted the review meeting over increasing coronavirus cases in the state and directed the officials to take all measures to control the spread of coronavirus.







