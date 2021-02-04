Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 79 new positive cases, takes tally to 8,88,178

The coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has been dipping from the last month. As many as 79 new positive cases have been reported in the state taking the tally to 8,88,178 cases. According to the health bulletin released by state medical department on Thursday, no death has been reported in the last twenty-four hours and the total death toll remains at 7157.

On the other hand, the number of recoveries reported on Tuesday at 87 with which the total recoveries goes up to 8,79,867 while the total active cases remained at 1154. The state has so far conducted 1,32,42,802 tests including 28,254 on Thursday.

According to district-wise data, Krishna district has reported the highest number of cases on Thursday with 20 cases and zero cases in YSR Kadapa district. The highest number of overall cases reported are 1,24,293 in East Godavari and lowest in 41,139 in Vizianagaram.



