Industrial pollution taking toll on lives of city dwellers

Hyderabad: Ameenpur, Nizampet, Bachupally, Gajularamaram, Sanath Nagar and Jeedimetla have become highly polluted areas and residents are facing tough time due to pungent odour and frequent discharge of smoke emanating from the adjoining factories. This has forced them to spend sleepless nights for past few months.

According to the sources,the AIQ index in these areas especially in Sanath Nagar, Jeedimetla and Ameenpur keeps fluctuating, as several factories are located in a five-kilometre radius away from residential areas and this winter situation has worsened the situation. Smoke released from the factories is so thick that it isvisible even in the darkness. What is worse is that the groundwater has been polluted.

Talking to Hans India, residents of these areas said, “We used to get the foul smell once or twice a week from industries in Nizampet earlier but for the past two months, the situation has turned from bad to worse. They said all their pleas and complaints with the pollution control board and concerned officials did not help change the situation.They rued that many were suffering from respiratory diseases and skin allergies. They said the story does not end here. Many industries were dumping industrial waste into the lake. “The chemical smell is present mainly during the early morning and evening hours and due to the foul smell, we are forced to shut our doors and windows, they said. The drinking water is also heavily polluted and brownish in colour but no one is bothered said S Mamata, a private school teacher and resident of Jeedimetla.

“We are vexed about complaining to PCB. They are lest bothered and do not take up any measures to care about the people living here. Apparently, they are hand in glove with the managements of polluting industries.The worst affected are senior citizens and children,” said a resident of Ameenpur.

Meanwhile, a senior officer of PCB said, "Whenever we receive these complaints, action is taken.” But the residents refute this claim. If action is taken then why is it that we continue to suffer, asked Sai Teja.