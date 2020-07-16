Coronavirus update Andhra Pradesh: State reports 2593 new cases, tally mounts to 38,044

The Andhra Pradesh state has registered as many as 2593 new COVID-19 cases in the last twenty-four hours on Thursday taking the total tally to 38,044 along with 40 new deaths with eight each in East Godavari and Prakasam five in Chittoor, four in Kadapa, three each in Anantapur, Guntur, Nellore and Visakhapatnam, and one each in Kurnool, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts respectively.

The state on Thursday has conducted a total of 22,304 tests in last twenty-four hours in which 2584 cases related to state and 9 cases from migrants. On the other hand, the discharged cases stands at 19,393 along with 943 new recoveries on Thursday and the active cases stands at 18,159 respectively. The cumulative tests conducted masses to 12,40,267.

Meanwhile, Kurnool district registered the highest number of cases with 468 cases followed by East Godavari 500, Chittoor 205, West Godavari 199 and followed by other states. The district administrations where the number of cases is high have been imposing lockdown till the situation gets in control. On the other hand, Kurnool tops the list with 4816 cases which resulted in the imposition of lockdown at Nandyal.



