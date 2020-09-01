Coronavirus Update: AP Reports 10,368 New Cases Taking The Tally To 4,42,244

The number of coronavirus positive cases have been increasing day by day. On Tuesday another 10,368 new Coronavirus positive cases were reported and 84 people died of coronavirus infection. In a bulletin released by the state medical and health department on Tuesday, coronavirus tests were performed on 59,834 people in the past 24 hours and 10,368 people tested positive, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases across the state to 4,42,244.

Moreover, coronavirus deaths occurring in the state are also of serious concern. In the past 24 hours alone, 84 people have died from the coronavirus epidemic. This brings the total number of coronavirus deaths across the state to 4053. In the last 24 hours, 6 died in Nellore district, 14 in Chittoor, 5 in Kadapa, 7 in Anantapur, 11 in West Godavari, 10 in East Godavari, 4 in Krishna, 4 in Kurnool, 2 in Vizianagaram, 7 in Guntur, 7 in Visakhapatnam 3 in Prakasam, 4 in Srikakulam respectively.

Meanwhile, the medical health department said on Monday that as many as 9350 people had completely recovered from coronavirus epidemic and were discharged. Of the total 4,42,244 positive cases registered across the state, 3,36,981 were discharged and 1,01,210 are currently being treated at various hospitals. The coronavirus epidemic is fast spreading in East Godavari district with more than 50,000 corona cases that have been reported in this district alone.