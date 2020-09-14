Coronavirus update: AP reports 9536 new cases on today, tally mounts to 5,67,123

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh are increasing daily with more than 10,000 cases every day. In the latest bulletin released by the state medical and health department, 72,233 people were tested for coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 9536 new cases were reported, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 5,67,123

Coronavirus deaths in the state also rose with another 66 new deaths taking total number of corona deaths across the state to 4,912 with 7 each in Anantapur, nellore and Prakasam. Six each in Kadapa and Visakhapatnam five each in Chittoor, Krishna East Godavari and Kurnool four each in Guntur and Vizianagaram, three in West Godavari and two in Srikakulam respectively.

Meanwhile, the number of discharges, which had been rising over the past few days, 10,131 completely recovered from coronavirus and discharged on Sunday. Of the total 5,67,124, positive cases registered across the state, 4,61,139 were discharged and 95,072 are currently being treated at various hospitals. The coronavirus epidemic is rapidly spreading in East Godavari district with 76,808 positive cases being reported, the highest in the state so far.







