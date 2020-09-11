Coronavirus update: AP reports 9999 new cases on Friday, tally mounts to 5,47,686

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh are increasing daily with more than 10,000 cases every day. As many as 9999 new corona cases were reported on Friday. In the latest bulletin released by the state medical and health department, 71,137 people were tested for coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 9999 new cases were reported, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 5,47,686.

Coronavirus deaths in the state also rose with another 77 new deaths taking the total number of corona deaths across the state to 4,779 with 9 in Kadapa and Nellore, eight each in Chittoor, Nellore and Prakasam, seven in Guntur and Krishna, six each Anantapur and Visakhapatnam, five each Vizianagaram and West Godavari, four in East Godavari, three in Srikakulam and one in Kurnool.

Meanwhile, the number of discharges, which had been rising over the past few days, 11,069 completely recovered from coronavirus and discharged on Friday. Of the total 5,47,686 positive cases registered across the state, 4,46,716 were discharged and 96,191 are currently being treated at various hospitals. The coronavirus epidemic is rapidly spreading in East Godavari district with 73,996 positive cases being reported, the highest in the state so far.



