Corruption allegations common: Kavali MLA

Nellore: Yet again, another ruling party legislator made interesting comments on corruption. Kavali MLA Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy said that allegations on corruption against the governments are common and the previous Telugu Desam government has no exception for it.

He said the exploitation of gravel was for public cause and the people were getting it for construction of houses as they are unable to get permissions from officials for small needs. The video of MLA making comments on corruption went viral on social media platforms in which he appealed to the public to inform them if any civic official demands bribes for approval of any plans for construction of houses.

He said they were noticing some allegations against civic officials and warned that they won't spare officials who involve in corrupt practices for transfers. Blaming the TDP, Ramireddy said the party has not taken up any development activities in his constituency and alleged that Beeda Ravichandra has exploited thousands of tonnes of gravel from the constituency and sold it to private parties.

Reacting to social media postings, Pratap Kumar Reddy said works including Ramayapatnam port in Gudlur, and Juvveladinne fishing harbour in Bogole mandal have been continued and YSR Congress party will take up more development works in the region. He said that state government has resumed many works that were stalled during the TDP regime.