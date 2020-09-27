Counselling conducted for 3,524 DSC-2018 candidates 

Guntur: The school education department officials on Saturday conducted counselling to 3,524 candidates who got merit in the DSC -2018, SGT and issued appointment orders.

All the DEOs conducted the counselling in their respective districts and gave appointment orders and postings. Sources in the school education department informed that the teachers who got posting have to attend the duties from Sunday.

This will help the government to conduct fresh TET for conducting another DSC. Meanwhile, Guntur district DEO R S Ganga Bhavani held counselling for the selected candidates at Pariksha Bhavan in the city. Meanwhile, the government postponed D Ed examinations scheduled to start on September 28 due to Covid-19.