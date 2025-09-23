Counselling for history sheeters conducted

Nellore: Apart of protecting law & order, police on Monday conducted counselling for 502 history sheeters under the purview of various police stations across the district.

Cops in various disciplines including DSP cadre participated in the programme and warned law breakers and anti-social activists that they have to face dire consequences if they try to disrupt public life. They advised persons facing multiple charges for their alleged involvement in various crimes should change their attitude.

In a press note released on Monday, SP Ajitha Vejendla advised them not to indulge in anti-social activities as police will not spare and will impose Preventive Detection Act against them, if they fail to obey police warnings. She stated that a comprehensive action plan has been designed to regulate different crimes. CCTV Cameras would be installed in remote areas of cities and towns and will intensify beats across the district, she added.

The SP warned that culprits couldn’t escape in any circumstances as the police are able to nab them by adopting highly sophisticated technology.