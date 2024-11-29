Counselling for NIFT courses today

Vijayawada: Counselling for admissions into National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) courses will be held at the PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College, Vijayawada on November 29, said G Chiranjeevi Reddy, professor of the NIFT.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Chiranjeevi said the NIFT is offering courses in bachelor of design, bachelor of fashion technology, master of design, master of fashion management and master of fashion technology.

He said students with 10+2 education are eligible to pursue courses in the NIFT. He said counselling for admissions into courses will be held from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm on November 29. The NIFT offers scholarships from 25 per cent to 75 per cent depending on the financial status of the students. Reservations are provided to the socioeconomic weaker sections and the differently abled students as per the government guidelines. He informed that NIFT was established in 1986 and has been continuing professional courses for 37 years.