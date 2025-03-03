Counting begins at 8 am today

Guntur: District collector and Returning officer for Guntur and Krishna Districts Graduates MLC constituency S Nagalakshmi informed that the district administration has made all necessary arrangements for the counting of votes for the MLC election, scheduled to begin on Monday at 8 am.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, collector along with joint collector A Bharga Teja said that training sessions have already been conducted for the vote counting staff and confirmed that all ballot boxes are securely stored in the strong room at AC College. The counting staff will be tasked with counting a total of 241,000 votes, which is expected to take two to three days. A total of 750 employees will be involved in the counting process, working in three shifts. Additionally, a three-tier security system has been implemented at the counting centre to ensure the safety and integrity of the process.