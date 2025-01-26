Country’s future depends on young voters: VSU VC

Nellore : Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) Vice-Chancellor Acharya Sarangam Vijaya Bhaskar Rao has stressed that youth must have voting right and its proper utilisation is inevitable to promote better leaders to legislative bodies.

Addressing a programme held on the occasion of 15th National Voters Day at Nellore Collectorate premises on Saturday, the V-C urged youth, who have completed 18 years, should register as voters and cast their vote wisely to build a strong nation.

Expressing displeasure over low percentage of youth exercising their right to vote, he said that 95 per cent of people cast their vote in developed countries, whereas it very low in India for various reasons including lack of awareness. To overcome such problems, VSU is conducting special drive in 98 colleges in the district that are under its purview.

District Collector O Anand said the district administration has provided voting right to number of youth completed 18 years, but still there are 60,000 people, who have to enrol as voters in the district. He suggested to create awareness among students from high school level over the value of vote.

Joint Collector Karthik, DRO Udaya Bhaskar Rao, RDO Anusha, DRDA PD Nagaraja Kumari and others were present.