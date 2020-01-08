Court rejected police petition permitting Parameswara Reddy for Narco Analysis

Kadapa: Pulivendula Magistrate Court judge M. Kishore Kumar has rejected the petition filed by SIT permitting him to recommend Narco Analysis test the Parameswara Reddy one of the prime suspects related to the murder case of Former minister YSVivekananda Reddy on Wednesday.

In the wake of petition file by SIT, Parameswara Reddy attended before the Pulivendula magistrate court appealed the judge that he was unable to bear the Narco Analysis test due to health reasons as he was under going treatment for cardiac-related problems. After hearing both parties version judge ordered the police the victim would be allowed for proposed test only after betterment victim health condition.

It may be recalled that Parameswara Reddy who was one of the prime suspects in the murder case of former minister YSVivekananda Reddy, joined in a private hospital at Tirupati with Cardiac related problems after the murder of Vivekananda Reddy which took place on 15th March 2019.

However, SIT òfficial taken Parameswara Reddy into their custody from the hospital for interrogation as serious protest resorted by his family members.

As part of the interrogation, SIT send Parameswara Reddy for Narco Analysis test a few months ago of which he ignored such proposal by showing health reasons. Now, this the second time SiT recommending him for the same test.