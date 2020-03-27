COVID 19 cases testing capacities need to be enhanced: Naidu

Amaravati: TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu stressed the need for enhancing testing capabilities of Coronavirus disease in both Andhra Pradesh and in the country as this would play a crucial role in understanding the extent of the threat, at a press conference on Friday.

South Korea got the capacity to complete one test in 7 minutes. In Andhra Pradesh, we have only four laboratories for more than five crore population. Each laboratory has the capacity to test a maximum of 60 samples in a day if they function round the clock. That means, only 240 samples can be tested in a day in our state. Chandrababu Naidu pointed out at the State government for negligence in establishing the laboratories.

He appealed to both the State and Central governments to enforce quarantine procedures and lockdowns perfectly without any compromise considering the looming threat from the coronavirus epidemic.

Naidu called upon the people to cooperate with the officials, civic staff and frontline warriors at a time when too much harm was already done due to lack of tough quarantine of foreign returnees and affected persons in the initial days of the virus attack.

Naidu said that there would be no better decisions than Janata Curfew and 21-day national lockdown but the disease trends so far showed that new cases are still being reported from all over.

As of now, only the spread of the virus is controlled and the next focus of the governments should be to come out with new ideas for handling the situation after the end of lockdown on April 14.

TDP supremo said that complete data should be made ready on the number of foreign returnees, their coverage under testing and the precautionary measures being taken.

Stating that it is not a time for politics, Naidu said that the governments and the people should set aside any minor differences and put up a united struggle. He appealed to all the State governments to take care of people belonging to other states as a mark of goodwill in these tough times. The AP government should spend money and extend all help to even those Andhras who are facing hardships in other parts of the country and the world. The government should respect the sentiments of people living outside of the state and they should also follow guidelines to mostly stay where they are to avoid any complications.

Naidu expressed concern over the plight of poor families who would not be able to come out of their homes to earn their daily food in these days of lockdown.

The Central government has given a liberal package and the State government should also give Rs. 5,000 cash assistance to each poor family.

The government should give role clarity to all sections of people in order to work with opposition parties and people's organisations.

Pointing out that unlike in a natural calamity like earthquake, this epidemic had shut down human activity, Mr. Naidu said that even the opposition parties could not come out and take part in the confidence-building activities in these hard times. More importantly, doctors, health workers and all frontline warriors should be given masks, gloves, sanitisers and all required equipment.