Covid-19 restrictions violated in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Even Covid-19 has reached to mass level and has been spreading rapidly in the district, people are still not bothered to follow restrictions. In the wake of rising of number of positive cases, district collector J Nivas imposed restrictions from Friday.

The district reported 1,547 cases by July 9. As per restrictions, all types business activities are allowed from 6 am to till 1 pm every day.

The collector requested the people to follow restrictions strictly to prevent the spread of virus but even on Friday shops are remained open and people are moving freely in Srikakulam city even after 1 pm.

On Friday also, the district reported 115 positive cases taking the total tally to 1,662.

With an aim to prevent gathering of people at public places, section 144 also imposed in the district but no one is bothered about restrictions and violated all precautions.