Covid cases declining in East Godavari District: Collector D Muralidhar Reddy

Rajamahendravaram: Collector D Muralidhar Reddy has said that corona cases are decreasing in the district. At present, there is a fall by 16 percent cases and daily 1.5 percent cases are decreased.



Participating in village revenue officers training programme held at Rajanagaram on Tuesday, he said due to decrease of corona cases the Covid centres in private hospitals will be closed.

There is no need of oxygen operators in the hospitals and no scarcity of medicines in the district. But the people should maintain social distance, wear masks etc to combat the virus, he averred.

Later, he said first of its kind training programme was held in the district and advised village revenue officers to work with dedication and commitment.

Ward and village secretariats are delivering various services such as pensions, house sites, ration cards, Arogyasri etc to the people and getting laurels from the people as all the services available at the doorstep of the people.

Sub-collector Anupama Anjali, Rajanagaram tahsildar G Bala Subramanyam and others were present.