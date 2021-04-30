Covid testing lab in Gudivada to be operational from today

Gudivada: Covid-19 testing lab set up at the Anne Pushpa Leelavathi and Anne Narasimha Rao Area Government hospital in Gudivada will become operational from Friday onwards. The Covid testing lab will be beneficial to a large number of patients who are undergoing Covid symptoms.

Civil supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao took initiative for setting up of the Covid testing lab in Gudivada. Speaking to media on Thursday, Kodali Nani said people of Gudivada had been waiting for the covid lab reports for three to four days because the reports were sent to Vijayawada.

He said the lab can give report to the local people in one or two days and it will be useful to them to start the treatment for Covid as early as possible. He said the government is making all arrangements to conduct Truenat tests in the State.

District collector AMD Imtiaz on Thursday visited Gudivada Area Government Hospital and inspected the oxygen supply, ventilators and other medical equipment required for Covid patients in Covid Care centre. Covid-19 patients will get treatment and other services at Gudivada Government Hospital from Friday.