CP advises youth to stay away from substance abuse and be responsible citizens

Visakhapatnam: City Commissioner of Police CM Thrivikrama Varma suggested the students to form into vigilant groups (anti-drug groups) so that they cannot just contribute to society but also guard against their peers and help them to stay away from drugs by informing the college management or drug-free number 14500 or 100 with immediate effect.

In an awareness programme against drug abuse that saw a packed participation of the students, the Commissioner of Police explained how a drug addict effortlessly transforms into a peddler from a consumer even without realising the same to fund the vices. He stressed on alerting either the college management or the police the police station about drug consumers and suppliers without directly approaching.

The Commissioner of Police exhorted the students to stay away from substance abuse and tread the right path. Further, the CP laid emphasis on counselling and parents’ involvement in maintaining the society drug-free.

Later, he elaborated about the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and its provisions. “The main purpose of the Act is to control drug abuse, distribution, manufacturing and trade,” the CP explained along with the punishment the offence attracts for those involved in drug smuggling and consumption.

Speaking about the behaviour of the drug consumer, the CP said, those who were into drug abuse possess aggressive and violent behaviour. In some cases, they even go to the extent of killing their own family members and shattering relationships, the CP cautioned.

Sleeplessness, aggressive outbursts, abusive talk, suicidal instincts, behavioural disorder, lack of judgment and impulsive attitude were some of the qualities attributed to those who were into drug abuse, the CP conveyed. “Normally, the youth start for the sake of trying drugs. But once they get into it, it will be difficult to come out of the habit,” he informed.